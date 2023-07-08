A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Billingham on Friday 7 July.

The incident happened around 4:10pm on Seal Sands Road involving a Yamaha motorcycle and a grey Ford Focus.

58-year-old Paul Collison, from Newton Aycliffe, was taken to James Cook University Hospital, where he later died.

Paul’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. Our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.

Cleveland Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who may have dash cam footage of the collision itself or the vehicles prior to it, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 133298.

