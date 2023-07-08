Man charged with attempted murder after woman seriously injured in Darlington

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was left with serious injuries in Darlington.

Officers were called to an address in Ridsdale Street in the town on the morning of 8 June, where a woman in her 30s had sustained serious injuries.

She was taken to James Cook University Hospital for treatment and has since been discharged to continue her recovery at home.

Police have confirmed that 33-year-old Andrew Fowler will appear at Teesside Magistrates Court on Saturday July 8 charged with attempted murder, arson with recklessness to endanger life and malicious communications.

He has been remanded in custody ahead of his appearance.

Police say Fowler suffered 'significant injuries' after the incident, remaining in hospital until Friday 7 July when he was discharged into police custody for questioning.

