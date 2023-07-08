Middlesbrough F.C. announce QPR's Seny Dieng as sixth signing of the summer

Boro have completed a deal for Senegalese international goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

The 28-year-old arrives from fellow Sky Bet Championship side Queens Park Rangers for an undisclosed fee, and signs a four-year contract.

Seny, an Africa Cup of Nations winner with Senegal, made more than a century of appearances with QPR, and was their Players’ Player of the Year in 2020/21.

He is the sixth new recruit of a busy week in the transfer market for Boro, and adds strength to the goalkeeping department alongside fellow arrival Tom Glover.

Like our other summer signings, Seny has flown straight out to Portugal to join Boro's training camp in the Algarve.