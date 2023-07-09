Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was found with injuries in a road after being reportedly assaulted.

The 23-year-old man was found in the road around 12:20am this morning, Sunday 9 July, on Thorpe Leazes Lane between Stillington and the A177.

He had suffered injuries to his head and legs which resulted in a broken leg. The man remains in hospital receiving treatment.

The man reported that he was 'dumped at the side of the road after being in a car with four males where he was assaulted.'

Cleveland Police are appealing to any road users that were in the area around the time or anyone who may have dash cam footage that may show other vehicles on the road around the time of the incident to get in touch.