Dec opening the St Michaels Church summer fete after attending mass

Declan Donnelly attended mass at St Michaels Church in Elswick, as he marked a year since the death of his older brother, Father Dermott Donnelly.

Father Dermott died on 8 July 2022 after a serious illness, and there was an outpouring of tributes to him.

Dec then stayed to officially open the St Michael's summer fete, on their 150-year anniversary.

The church in his family parish is also where Dec got married, officiated by his late brother.

Declan Donnelly and Ali Astall after their wedding at St Michael's Church, Elswick, Newcastle. Credit: PA

Alongside the summer fair, the church had an exhibition documenting their long history.

Father William Nicol, the parish priest said: "[Today] seemed to be a good opportunity to celebrate, to celebrate not only this magnificent building - and it's not really appreciated until you come inside it just how magnificent it is... but also to celebrate Elswick as a place.

"We have a very rich, diverse community, and this was an opportunity to say something positive."

