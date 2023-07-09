A man in his 50's has been seriously injured after an assault at Blake’s Bar in Newton Aycliffe.

Police were called to the bar shortly before 7pm, on Saturday, July 8.

The man was taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough, where he remains, in a serious condition.

A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of wounding and remains in custody.

Durham Police are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with mobile phone footage to call them - quoting incident reference 489 of July 8.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...