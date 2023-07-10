A child has been taken to hospital after being knocked over by an e-scooter whilst crossing the road with his mother in Stockton.

The boy, aged 3, was using a school crossing on Tedder Avenue in Thornaby, with the assistance of a lollipop lady when he was struck.

Emergency services, including police, ambulance and the air ambulance were called shortly after 3:20pm on Monday 10 July.

The toddler's injuries, whilst initially thought be serious, turned out to be only minor cuts and bruises. However, he was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees to be checked over and for an x-ray on his arm.

The driver did not stop at the scene of the incident and Cleveland Police are seeking any witnesses, or anyone with information to call 101 quoting reference SE23135619.

