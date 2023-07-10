A groom arrived at his wedding in style after skydiving into a 14th century castle.

Army veteran Chris Parkes, from County Durham, was attempting a break a world record when he skydived into his wedding along with nine groomsmen.

Play Brightcove video

Video credit: Amelia Jane Photography

Bride Pippa-Rosy, 31, who is also a qualified sky diver, decided to watch her husband-to-be's arrival from the ground.

The couple married at Langley Castle, near Hexham, Northumberland, on Sunday 9 July.

Mr Parkes, 34, who served in Afghanistan, spent months planning and preparing for the dramatic entrance, working with British Skydiving and spending hours carrying out reconnaissance of the area.

Wedding co-ordinator, Katy Livingstone-Evans Lowes, said: "When the couple first mentioned to me they wanted to skydive to the ceremony I thought 'oh my goodness!' I never realised it would actually happen.

"But then, the couple said they wanted to make the skydive the first of its kind in the world by making it the largest wedding party in the world to arrive at the ceremony that way."

The medieval venue is also where Mr Parkes proposed to his 31-year-old fiancee last Christmas.

The bridesgroom and nine groomsmen flew from their base in Shotton, Co. Durham before skydiving to the wedding cerEmony at Langley Castle. Credit: Amelia Jane Photography

Mr Parkes said his fiancee thought he was "crazy" and was planning a more conventional approach by arriving in wedding cars.

Some of Mr Parkes' groomsmen still serve in the military and the comrades have undertaken hundreds of skydives, across many drop zones worldwide, and some of them also work in the sport.

Mr Parkes has been a keen sky-diver for some time, first learning the skill in the army and then, several years later, completing an accelerate free-fall course as well as acquiring several licences in a variety of disciplines.

In spite of their collective experiences, the wedding party each jumped independently rather than in tandem.

Chris Parkes skydived to his wedding ceremony alongside nine groomsmen who hope their feat will set the world record. Credit: Amelia Jane Photography

In spite of the forecasted thunderstorms, all went well on the big day. The plane door was opened above the castle and the group's scout "assessed the spot." A strategically placed windsock and deployed smoke grenades highlighted the desired landing location and the landing/wind direction.

Mr Parkes has always been a keen sky-diver, first learning the skill in the army before later completing a free-fall course. Credit: Amelia Jane Photography

With no practice runs and one chance to "get it right," the bride-groom and his groomsmen landed safely in the field by the castle entrance.

They were fully suited and booted for their unusual arrival before swapping their black tuxedos for kilts for the wedding ceremony that took place as scheduled at noon.

Ms Livingstone-Evans Lowes added: "It was a quick turnaround for them. It was absolutely incredible. It was great for them.

"This was the most unique and special arrival at any wedding by any wedding party, bride or groom I have ever experienced."

She believes this was the first-ever arrival of its kind in the castle's 673-year history and in its 37th year as a wedding venue.

Mr Parkes said he hopes to have set a new world record for the largest wedding party made up of groom and groomsmen to skydive in to a wedding venue.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...