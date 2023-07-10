Newcastle clean air zone: How and when CAZ charges are changing

City centre clean air zone (CAZ) charges are being extended to cover more polluting vans and light goods vehicles.

The new charges, which apply to vehicles entering Newcastle city centre, come into effect on Monday 17 July.

The CAZ was first introduced for buses, coaches and HGVs in January 2023 by Newcastle and Gateshead councils in response to a legal order from government.

However, the introduction of CAZ fees for non-compliant vans was delayed due to vehicle supply shortages.

Councillor Jane Byrne, cabinet member for a connected, clean city at Newcastle City Council, said: “We’re reminding people with older vans and light goods vehicles that they need to be ready for clean air zone charges from Monday 17 July 2023.

“There are a number of things people can do in advance – including checking whether their vehicle will be charged and checking whether their journeys cover routes within the CAZ."

With just one week to go, drivers can find out below if they will need to pay the CAZ charge and whether they are eligible for financial support towards the cost of a cleaner vehicle.

Non-compliant vans and LGVs must pay £12.50 each time they enter the clean air zone introduced by Gateshead and Newcastle Councils. Credit: Newcastle City Council

Where is the CAZ?

The toll zone is in Newcastle city centre only, including the routes in over the Tyne, Swing, High Level and Redheugh bridges – and it is be active 24/7.

Who will be affected from 17 July?

Non-compliant taxis, buses, coaches, HGVs, vans and light goods vehicles.

Only vehicles not meeting national emissions standards will be affected by CAZ charges.

Private cars are not affected by the CAZ and are not required to pay to enter the zone.

Vans and light goods vehicles must have a Euro 6 diesel (registered after September 2016) or a Euro petrol engine (registered after January 2006).

People can check whether their vehicle is compliant here

How much will I pay?

The level of charge depends on the type of vehicle used in the zone.

From 30 January 2023, non-compliant buses, coaches & HGVs have been charged £50.00 per day.

Non-compliant taxis and minibuses have been charged £12.50 per day.

From Monday 17 July 2023, non-compliant vans and light goods vehicles will also be charged £12.50 per day.

Details on how to pay can be found here

How do I apply for financial support?

People who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for a grant of up to £4,500 to upgrade a non-compliant van or LGV.

Anyone who has applied for a grant will receive an automatic temporary exemption from CAZ charges while they go through the application process.

Applicants must be able to demonstrate that they regularly carry out business within the CAZ as vehicles just travelling through the zone will not qualify.

Grants are not available for:

Vehicles that are just travelling through the CAZ

Vehicles that are already compliant with emissions standards

Vehicles that do not have to pay to enter the CAZ, including private cars, low emission vehicles and motorbikes

Vehicles that are used for leisure purposes, such as motorhomes and horse boxes; and vehicles that are permanently exempt from CAZ charges.

Exemptions can be checked here

Why was the CAZ introduced?

The toll is aimed at improving air quality in the city centre.

Certain councils were required to take action regarding illegal levels of pollution, which can cause a number of health problems, particularly for children, older people and those who have existing conditions.