A taxi driver had to go to hospital after being punched in the face by a suspected fare dodger.

The man was assaulted in a car park in Redcar at about 10:10pm on Saturday 1 July.

Police said the 29-year-old was punched in the face by a passenger who had reportedly not paid his fare.

He suffered minor facial injuries and required hospital treatment.

An appeal has been made for witnesses to the incident, which happened in the car park of Roseberry Shopping Centre on Roseberry Road, Redcar, to come forward.

The suspect is described as a white male, medium build, around 5ft 7 tall, around 30 years old and with short hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting event number 129088.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

