A man has been arrested after being accused of attempting to use a drone to fly contraband into a prison.

Cleveland Police said they were contacted by Holme House Prison, in Stockton-on-Tees, about the incident at about 2:10pm on Monday 10 July.

Officers and police dog Moose searched the area and found a man hiding in undergrowth.

A 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of throwing an article/substance into a prison, theft of a motor vehicle, driving a motor vehicle without insurance or a licence.

The suspect was being held in police custody on Tuesday 11 July.

A suspected stolen motorbike was also recovered.

Inquiries are ongoing.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...