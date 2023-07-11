A fire which left a Grade II listed chapel in County Durham with serious damage is being treated as arson.

Emergency services were called to the former Junior Seminary Chapel of St Aloysius at St Cuthbert's College in Ushaw just after midnight on Friday 7 July after reports of a blaze.

Five appliances from Durham, Peterlee, Spennymoor, Consett and Darlington attended the incident, which was brought under control by 4pm.

Durham Police said they believe the fire could be arson and has launched an investigation into the incident.

The building is no longer in use and no one was inside at the time of the fire.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers are treating a large fire at Ushaw College, near Ushaw Moor, as arson.

"Police were alerted at 12:20am on Friday (July 7) to the fire by colleagues from the fire service.

"Thankfully, nobody was injured in the incident and the fire was extinguished.

"An investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the blaze."

The Ushaw house, chapels and gardens site remains open with a number of other buildings onsite.

The extent of the damage will not be known until it is assessed by a structural engineer on Friday 14 July.

Anyone who has any information is encouraged to contact Firestoppers anonymously on 0800 169 5888 or report online by visiting www.firestoppersreport.co.uk.

