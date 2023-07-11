A man who became the biggest winner in a betting firm's history has tied the knot at St James' Park.

When Michael Clark, from Newcastle, won £5.4m after placing a £1.40 bet on a spin in an online slot game he was able to upgrade his wedding plans to fiancee Sherelle Pooley.

The couple, from Walker, have now married in their dream venue: St James' Park.

The Newcastle United fans will now be heading to Dubai and the Maldives for their honeymoon.

They were joined on their big day by Betfred boss Fred Done.

Betfred boss Fred Done made an appearance at the couple's wedding. Credit: Richard Lee Photography

Mr Clark said: “It’s been absolute chaos since I became not just a millionaire, but a multi-millionaire. There’s no denying it, it’s been absolutely manic.

“I’ve taken proper advice about investing my money, but as a family we’re determined to enjoy ourselves.

“I was chuffed to bits when Fred turned up to celebrate our big day. Without him, this wouldn’t have been possible.”

Prior to winning their millions Mr Clark worked on minimum wage terms at a mental health unit, and Ms Pooley worked as a carer for her grandmother.

Since then, the couple have bought a five-bedroom home in Killingworth on the outskirts of Newcastle, a quad bike, electric motorcycle, jacuzzi and pool table.

Mr Clark's also made sure his parents have new homes, while he and his wife have been touring Scotland, the Lake District and Bridlington in their campervan.

Michael Clark at his new home in Jarrow. Credit: Betfred

Ms Pooley did not have a passport before they won the large sum, but in the first six months of this year they have been to Amsterdam three times, Tenerife – and are soon travelling to Dubai and the Maldives for their honeymoon.

Mr Clark has also replaced Sherelle’s engagement ring. Then, when it was her 28th birthday in March, he splashed out again on diamond earrings, necklace and bracelet.

Ms Pooley said: “We’ve been together for 11 years and engaged for seven. We would probably have got married at a registry office, but now we can afford all this – not just for us, but for all our family and friends who are so important to us.

"What a start to married life.”

Will couple will spend their honeymoon in Dubai and the Maldives. Credit: Richard Lee Photography

Michael added: “I just want to be a good dad. I’m passionate about my family and if I can help people I will.

“I chose the venue for the wedding, while Sherelle chose everything else. She always wanted a big wedding and she certainly had that.

“Soon I’ll have passed my driving test and then I can go car shopping. I thought at first maybe a Tesla, but now I’ve got my eyes on a Range Rover because it’ll be better for getting the family around.

“I do want to do some good for the people who I used to care for. It’s an idea at the moment, but people in care do get more self-worth if they simply have somewhere to meet people. That’s something I may well be funding in the future.”

Michael Clark and his groomsman Ross Young. Credit: Betfred

Betfred boss Mr Done said: “It was wonderful to share in Michael and Sherelle’s big day, and I feel proud that Betfred made it all possible. They can look forward to a fantastic life.

“His good fortune proves two things – nice guys can have all the luck, and anyone can win big from tiny stakes at Betfred.”

