Northumbria Police have announced their largest operational action ever designed to tackle the issues most affecting local communities.

Operation Impact will cover the entire Northumbria Police area with a range of policing resources utilised - from response teams and Motor Patrols officers to the Mounted Section and Marine Unit.

Officers will seek to tackle anti-social behaviour, drug supply and motorcycle disorder while actively considering the public's most pressing concerns.

Tuesday 11 July marked the first day of the operation with 70 officers visiting 695 addresses and making seven arrests after seizing more than £18,000 worth of drugs and £2,000 of cash.

Chief Constable of Northumbria Police Vanessa Jardine announced the start of Operation Impact.

Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine said: "Today shows that we will not tolerate criminal behaviour in our communities. We are here today to say there is no place for it and we will come and take action.

"We want the community to know that we do listen to them and that we will act on the information they tell us.

"There is no place in our communities here in the North East for those who want to partake in criminal activity."

If you are aware of any form of criminal activity in your area, you are encouraged to contact police and report it.

You can do so by using the ‘Report a Crime’ or ‘Tell Us Something’ pages of the Police website, or by calling 101. In an emergency, or if a crime is taking place, always ring 999.

