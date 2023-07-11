Redesigned plans for a new arena development on Gateshead Quayside are set to go before the council this week.

Proposals for the development on the banks of the Tyne would house an entertainment venue, and conference centre. It is hoped that the work will create hundreds of jobs and provide a boost to the North East economy.

The 12,500-capacity arena will eventually act as a replacement for the existing Utilita Arena in Newcastle.

Initially the plans for the development also included a hotel, however, increasing costs due to the inflation crisis sent the price of the scheme rising above £300m.

As a result construction at the site, which is between the Sage music centre and the Baltic, is yet to begin.

This meant those behind the scheme had to redraw plans, and seek financial help from the Government.

A £20m Levelling up bid was secured on the second attempt.

The redesigned development from developers Ask:PATRIZIA, are expected to go in front of Gateshead Council's planning committee on Wednesday 11 July.

The original plans which were approved in late 2020 had caused controversy with residents of the Baltic Quay flats who claimed the hotel would block light from their homes.

This is now to be located on the corner of Quarryfield Road and Hawkes Road, and there will be a "linear park" connecting the Quayside to the Baltic Business Quarter.

Other changes to the plans include removing an underground link to the Sage Gateshead and an extended balcony on the exhibition centre.

A council report ahead of Wednesday's planning meeting says the project has received no objections, and is “of a good quality of design and well related in terms of scale, mass and appearance to the surroundings”.

It adds: “Removal of the dual brand hotel would have significant benefits in removing a tall built element away from the part of the site in closest proximity to the Baltic Quay Apartments, allowing the opportunity for more light and open space.”

The development will become known as The Sage, with Sage PLC having bought the naming rights for it.

As a result the Sage concert venue is due to be renamed.

It is thought that the development will bring 387,000 extra visitors to the region every year and increase tourism spending by £63.6m.

