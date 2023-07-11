A teenager has been arrested following a suspected stabbing in the city centre.

A man was injured in St Mary's Place, Newcastle at about 9:15pm on Monday 10 July.

Police said he had sustained serious but non life-threatening injuries which are consistent with having been caused by a blade.

He was taken to hospital, where he remains on Tuesday.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

A cordon is in place outside Newcastle Civic Centre.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 9.15pm yesterday (Monday) officers were alerted by the ambulance service to an injured man on St Mary’s Place in Newcastle city centre.

“Emergency services attended and found the man who had sustained serious, but non life-threatening injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article. He remains in hospital at this time.

“An 18-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in police custody at this time.

“An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Officers remain in the area to carry out inquiries, with a cordon in place, and anyone with any concerns is asked to speak to them."

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers via the Northumbria Police website, or by calling 101 quoting log NP-20230710-1303.

