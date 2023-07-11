Two schoolgirls have been taken to hospital following a crash outside a Teesside school.

The collision involved a black Seat Ibiza and two 12-year-old girls on an E-scooter on Norton Road, Stockton, on Monday 10 July. It happened outside North Shore Academy at around 5.30pm.

Emergency services including two ambulances and the air ambulance, attended the scene and two girls were taken to the University Hospital of North Tees in Stockton.

The collision happened outside North Shore Academy. Credit: Evening Gazette

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We received a call at 4.41pm to reports of a road traffic incident outside North Shore Academy on Norton Road in Stockton involving a car and two young girls on an E-scooter.

"We sent a clinical team leader, air ambulance, a doctor and two emergency ambulance crews who took the two patients to North Tees hospital for further treatment.”

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: "Police were called to a collision between a black Seat Ibiza and two 12-year-old girls riding an electric scooter, at 5pm, Monday 10th July, near to the traffic lights at the junction of Norton Road and Talbot Street in Stockton.

"The two girls were taken to hospital, and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening."

