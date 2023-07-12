A man has pleaded guilty to causing the death of a motorcyclist by dangerous driving.

Arron Dunlop, 30, collided with Paul Greenfield on the evening of 8 June.

Mr Greenfield, who was a dad-of-three, died following the two-vehicle collision on the A1027 in Norton, Stockton-on-Tees.

He was described by his family as a "loving husband and father".

Dunlop pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and to failing to provide a specimen.

Teesside Crown Court heard Dunlop previously suffered a head trauma and his barrister asked for sentencing to be delayed until he has medical reports to show whether that "had an impact on his vision at the time of the crash."

Tom Bennett, defending Dunlop, said he hasn't seen any medical evidence on the "pre-existing condition with Mr Dunlop's vision" but that he wanted to request further medical information.

Speaking to Mr Greenfield's family, who were sitting in the public gallery, Judge Paul Watson KC said he wanted to, "apologise to members of the family who were expecting Mr Dunlop to be sentenced.

The judge said: "This is far too serious case to be able to do that without all of the reports."

Dunlop, of Alma Street, Stockton, was remanded back into custody and will be sentenced on 7 August.

