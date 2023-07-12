University researchers have been given £5 million to build a satellite communications using lasers.

Northumbria University was awarded the funding by the UK Space Agency to build the new system.

They hope to launch the UK's first university-led multi-satellite space mission.

The researchers from the university's solar and space physics research group are leading a consortium whose goal is to develop the world's first commercially available system that allows ﻿satellites to communicate with each other via lasers.

The funding will allow it to take forward its prototype work, which the university says has the potential to transform the satellite communications industry.

Satellites currently use radio frequencies to transmit data, but this has limited capacity and is more ﻿vulnerable to disruption.

However, lasers can transmit 1,000 times more data per second than radio﻿ frequency and can transmit much more securely.

Professor Eamon Scullion, a solar physicist at Northumbria University who is leading the project, said: ﻿“We are absolutely thrilled to be one of the two final projects chosen by the UK Space Agency for ﻿funding after a highly competitive process over the last three years.

“With our new technology, we are not only bridging the gap between satellites in low Earth orbit but ﻿we are bridging an even bigger gap between academic research and design (R&D) and industry.

“Thanks to previous funding from the UK Space Agency we have established the working principles ﻿and a prototype of a unique, compact, lightweight, high-speed inter-satellite laser optical ﻿communication device."

The university has said the laser-based device could potentially become the predominant communications ﻿mechanism for satellites in future.

The UK Space Agency had already awarded over £1 million to Northumbria to fund the earlier ﻿phases of inter-satellite communications research through its National Space Innovation ﻿Programme.

It was one of 22 projects initially chosen to receive funding in 2020, with further funding granted in ﻿2021 after showing highly promising potential. It is now one of only two projects selected for this ﻿third and final phase of funding.

The UK Space Agency’s £4.98 million award will allow the consortium to design, test and build the ﻿first CubeSat with laser optical communications technology.﻿ It is expected to launch in 2025.

