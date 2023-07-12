A teenager is due to appear in court after a man was stabbed in the city centre.

The man suffered serious injuries, which police said were consistent with having been struck with a bladed article.

He remains in hospital and is receiving treatment for his injuries, which are non-life-threatening.

The alleged assault was reported to have happened in St Mary's Place, Newcastle, at about 9:15pm on Monday 10 July.

An 18-year-old man is charged with assault and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is due to appear at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 12 July.

Officers have spoken to a number of witnesses as part of their investigation and are reviewing CCTV.

They are asking anyone else who may have information to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report it via the Northumbria Police website, quoting reference NP-20230710-1303.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...