An eight-year-old boy had the "best experience of his life" when he was given a police escort to one of his hospital cancer appointments.

JoJo, from Berwick in Northumberland, has been treated for acute lymphoblastic leukaemia for more than three-and-a-half years.

He wants to become a police officer when he is older and is fascinated by the service. He had been due to visit the Durham Roads and Armed Policing Unit in Spennymoor but it was not able to attend due to his deteriorating condition.

Keen to still do something special for him officers gave him a surprise visit at home before escorting him to his latest hospital appointment.

Four motorcycle outriders ensured he travelled in style to Newcastle's Great North Children’s Hospital. Both JoJo and his cuddly chemotherapy duck, Dave, got a chance to sit on the bikes and meet the officers.

He was also given some police memorabilia to take home.

Jojo was given the opportunity to meet the officers and sit on the bikes. Credit: Durham Police

After the visit, JoJo said: “It was the best experience of my entire life, I can’t believe it happened to me and I will never forget it, thank you everyone!”

His mum, Claire, added: “I don’t think I will ever be able to put into words just how much JoJo loved it; he had the best time ever, thank you so much to everyone involved.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen him so emotional, but in a happy way. He has been through so much and these words do not feel good enough for what you have done for him - thank you.”

Although still undergoing treatment and intensive chemotherapy, JoJo will hopefully “ring the bell” to mark the end of treatment in September this year.

JoJo described the day as the best experience of his entire life. Credit: Durham Police

Inspector Kevin Salter, from Durham Roads and Armed Policing Unit, said: “JoJo’s story has touched the hearts of us all, and it was a privilege and an honour to be in a position to do this for him.

“He has been extremely brave, through what only can be described as a journey no child should ever have to experience. To see his face light up and full of excitement, despite everything he's gone through, and still going through made everything so worthwhile.

“Our thoughts are with JoJo and his family and we look forward to hearing him ring that bell in September. Good luck JoJo, we are all rooting for you!”

