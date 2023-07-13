A dad who died in a crash on the A66 has been described as someone who "lived life in the fast lane".

Daniel Stephens, from Middlesbrough, was involved in the crash near Brough, in Cumbria on Friday 7 July.

The 35-year-old died at the scene.

His family described him as having a "gorgeous smile and the biggest heart."

In a statement, they said: “Danny was full of fun and laughter, making memories with his family and friends that will be cherished forever.

“He lived his life in the fast lane, life was never taken too seriously. He was adored by all who knew him; his contagious laugh, his gorgeous smile and the biggest heart. He would do anything for anyone. Continue to ride the clouds Dan.

“Fly high Danny. You will be forever missed and loved by us all. You will live on through your girls who will be cherished by all. Be with dad, looking down on us all.

“Our lives will never be the same without you. See you on the other side kid! We will miss you for eternity."Love you always and forever.”

