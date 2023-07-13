A British engineer is missing in Switzerland after disappearing just two days before he was due to return home.

Aidan Roche from Middlesbrough had travelled to the European nation for a two-week solo holiday.

He was last seen on 22 June on a mountain trial in the village of Grindelwald where he planned to go mountain climbing.

His family and friends have not heard from him since. He is described as 6ft 2in tall and weighing 13 stone.

Swiss authorities launched a rescue search but after a week of "exhausting every option" it was put on hold.

Aidan Roche was last seen in the Swiss village of Grindelwald. Credit: Google Maps

His friends have decided to take action themselves launching a fundraising campaign for an advertising campaign and help the family finance search helicopters, which they now have to pay for themselves.

It has already raised over £20,000 of a £30,000 target.

The last update on the page, posted on 12 July, said: "Aidan has been missing in Switzerland and hasn’t been in contact with his friends or family for 20 days, which isn’t like him and we are extremely worried. We are trying to fund an advertising campaign to help generate new leads for the local Swiss authorities."The police and mountain rescue have exhausted every option they can for the past week and have now stopped searching, we need anything crucial information to help drive the investigation further forward to help bring our friend home.

"Once we have raised enough money to fund the campaign, we can start putting missing posters on screens and anywhere around the region to get his face seen as much as possible."

