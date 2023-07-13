Newcastle United will help out Gateshead by handing the National League side all the profits from a friendly this weekend.

The Magpies get their pre-season schedule properly underway at the Gateshead International Stadium on Saturday with their first match ahead of the new campaign.

The clash is a sell-out with 7,200 tickets bought up within hours but those without a ticket can still tune in by purchasing a game pass on National League TV.

All profits will go to the lower-league side helping boost their finances ahead of the coming season.

A club statement read: "Newcastle United will not be taking a share of streaming revenue or gate receipts, with Gateshead receiving all profits from the game."

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has previously spoken of the need to help and support other local teams.

Gateshead were close to going bust in 2019 but recovered well under the tutelage of former Newcastle defender Mike Williamson. They finished 14th last season and reached the final of the FA Trophy but will be hoping to build on their success this term.

Newcastle will continue their pre-season schedule by travelling to Glasgow to face Rangers on Tuesday before hosting Fiorentina and Villarreal in the Sela Cup at St James Park in August.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...