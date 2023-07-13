A teenager has been arrested after a three-year-old boy was injured on a school crossing.

The boy was crossing the road with his mother when he was hit by an e-scooter and suffered a broken arm on Teesside.

Emergency services, including police, ambulance and the air ambulance were called shortly after 3:20pm on Monday 10 July.

The youngster was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident on Tedder Avenue, Thornaby.

A 19-year-old man has now been arrested in connection with the incident.

The man was being held in police custody on Thursday 13 July and inquiries are ongoing.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...