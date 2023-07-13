Final plans are being made for the start the restoration of the Tyne Bridge from this September.

Engineers have now finalised project plans which will see work begin under the Grade II listed bridge linking Newcastle and Gateshead after the Kittiwakes leave.

The protected species call the Tyne Bridge home from around March, when they return for breeding season till around August to September when they go back out to sea.

Initial restoration works aim to have minimal impact on the transport network ahead of work next year that will see lane closures on the bridge to ensure the iconic structure can be safely restored.

With inspection work revealing more extensive repairs than first anticipated, it is estimated that the major refurbishment programme could last up to four years.

Kittiwakes nesting on the Tyne bridge. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

Cllr Nick Kemp. Leader of Newcastle City Council said: “We are committed to preserving our iconic Tyne Bridge for future generations. For many the Tyne Bridge is a symbol of home and we welcome this progress.

“We are unrelenting in our passion to see our much-loved bridge restored to its former glory, but this will require up to four years of refurbishment due to the huge scale of works required.

“The bridge isn’t only an iconic structure, it is also a major gateway to our city and the works will have an impact on the travelling public from next year. We are working hard with transport providers to ensure good public transport links for people travelling in and out of the area.

“I am sure everyone will get behind us due to the huge importance of the bridge to our city and region, as we all want to see it shining proudly in the Tyneside skyline once again.”

Kittiwakes return to the Tyne Bridge around March time for breeding season and stay till August/ September. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees News

The major refurbishment includes steelwork repairs, grit blasting and re-painting, concrete repairs, drainage improvements, stonework and masonry repairs, bridge deck waterproofing and resurfacing, parapet protection and bridge joint replacement.

These works will maintain the load capacity of the structures and future proof the route by alleviating the need for continual ad-hoc maintenance works.

Cllr Martin Gannon, Leader of Gateshead Council said: “The Tyne Bridge is an important landmark for the North East and we all want to see this iconic structure brought back to the standard we expect to see.

“We will collaborate closely with our partners to put plans in place to manage the transport network as this refurbishment works gets underway. It will be a proud day when the Tyne Bridge is restored to its former glory."

Organisers have said lane closures will be required from next year, which will see the Tyne Bridge reduced to one lane in each direction during a significant part of the refurbishment programme.

This would see capacity greatly reduced on a major cross river route between Newcastle and Gateshead.

All aspects of the programme are to said to have being developed in consultation with wildlife groups to minimise the works around the towers on the bridge and other nesting sites during the six-month kittiwake breeding season.

