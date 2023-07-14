The Bishop of Durham has announced plans to retire next year.

Bishop Paul Butler, who will have served as Bishop of Durham for 10 years, will retire at the end of February 2024.

Bishop Paul said: “It has been a huge privilege and honour to serve all the people of Durham Diocese for nearly 10 years. Being called here was an unexpected, and challenging, step. Rosemary and I have loved the variety, beauty and challenges of this diverse diocese.

"It is my hope and prayer that my ministry has helped God’s church truly be a blessing to our communities for the transformation of all from the Tyne to the Tees and the dales to the sea.

Paul Butler will have served as Bishop of Durham for 10 years when he retires in February 2024. Credit: PA

"When we move away at the end of February next year we will miss the people and the places deeply. Yet we know the diocese will be in good hands and that God will uphold and guide for all that lies ahead.”

Bishop Paul was installed and enthroned as Bishop of Durham on 22 February 2014, succeeding Justin Welby, now Archbishop of Canterbury.

He was previously Bishop of Southwell and Nottingham, 2010-14 and had also been Suffragan Bishop of Southampton in the Diocese of Winchester from 2004 - 2010.

In May this year, he was by the side of King Charles III as Bishop Assistant to the King during the Coronation at Westminster Abbey.

