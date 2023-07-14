British boxer Josh Kelly aims to earn himself a world title shot by beating Argentine Gabriel Corzo this weekend.

The Sunderland fighter will have the support of a home crowd with the fight headlining the card at Newcastle Eagles' Vertu Motors Arena on Saturday.

The 29-year-old is currently second in the WBO Super Welterweight rankings and could earn himself the chance to fight for the world title belt if he wins.

Argentine Gabriel Corzo will be Josh Kelly's opponent on Saturday. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Kelly is the strong favourite going into Saturday's bout having won each of his last three bouts since his disappointing defeat to David Avanesyan in 2021.

However, Corzo will be no pushover - the 28-year-old has won all 18 of his fights in Argentina but will be fighting outside his homeland for the first time.

Tensions ran high at the weigh-in with the duo needing to be separated by security.

The Brit has set his sights on the world number one ranking but was keen to stress he was not getting ahead of himself.

The duo had to be separated during the weigh in as tensions ran high. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Speaking to ITV Tyne Tees ahead of the fight, he said: "I'm world number two at the moment so world number wouldn’t go amiss but obviously I’m not going to speak out of turn as the focus is on Corzo."

Kelly was also keen to talk up the home crowd. It is his fifth fight in Newcastle and his second time in the same arena.

"I cannot wait," he said. "I grew up here and I appreciate every person who pays their hard-earned money. I know what it takes for them to come out but I also know the sort of vibe and energy that they bring.

"I'm buzzing. The more people that come the merrier because they love a good night out up here and they love a good punch up so we will soon see it on Saturday."

Josh Kelly is hoping to earn a title shot against Gabriel Corzo. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

However, Corzo is determined to spoil the party and is determined to prevent Kelly from earning a title shot.

"We have made a plan but I think we will see what will happen in the ring," he said. "I think he is underestimating me because he is talking about fighting for the world title but first he has to fight with me."

A number of local fighters will also be competing on the undercard including Liam Dillon, Codie Smith and Steven Robinson.

Kelly and Corzo are expected into the ring at around 10pm on Saturday as the last event on the card.

