Kubix Festival will return for the fifth year this weekend in Sunderland's Herrington Park featuring headline acts such as Blue and the Sugababes.

The annual festival, which takes on Saturday 15 July, will host pop and dance artists across two stages, as well as a food and drinks village and rides and activities.

Organisers have said they tried to keep ticket prices down to make it accessible to as many music fans as possible.

The event is now sold out.

On their website they wrote: "We’re fans ourselves and want to see live music remain as accessible as possible to all fans, which is why we continue to keep our prices so reasonable for such brilliant line-ups. 2023 is no different and will be bigger and better, but still fantastic value."

Sugababes performing on stage at BST Hyde Park in London earlier this month. Credit: PA

The line up includes names such as the Sugababes, Blue and Basshunter and is as follows:

Main stageBetty Boo- 1:30pmJX- 3:10pm911- 3:10pm N-Trance- 4:20pm A1- 5:30pm Five - 6:40pm Blue-7:50pm Sugababes- 9:35pm

Big Top Dance ArenaDJ Ironik- 1:25pmKelly Llorrena- 2:25pmFlip & Fill- 2:45pmAndy Whitby- 3:45pmSpecial D- 4:45pmDj Sammy- 5:45pmMicky Modelle- 6:45pmDJ Stash- 7:45pmBass Hunter- 8:45pm Ultrabeat Ian Reman & MC Cover- 9:25pm

Organisers have said they have tried to keep ticket prices down as much as possible. Credit: PA

The gates open at 11am. Organisers have said parking is free within Herrington Country Park and upon arrival, Stewards will direct people to the appropriate parking area which includes disabled parking.

Car parks will open 30 minutes before the gate opening times.

Shuttle buses are available from various locations to take people to the festival and will also return to the same pick up/drop off points after the music finishes.

The pick-up locations and times are:10:50am Middlesbrough: Bus Stop outside Domino’s Pizza, Linthorpe Road, TS1 3RB 11:30am Hartlepool: The National Museum Royal Navy Hartlepool, Jackson Dock, Maritime Avenue, Hartlepool, TS24 0XZ – Coach Park11:40am Newcastle: Bewick Street12:00pm Gateshead: Bus Stop at bottom of Jackson Street (High Street end) outside The Metropole2:00pm Durham: Sutton Street bus stop opposite Domino’s2:00pm Sunderland: Cowan Terrace (adjacent to Park Lane Interchange)11:15pm Darlington: Outside Dolphin Centre

The event will finish around 10:50pm on each day and shuttle buses will wait until everyone who’s booked a bus ticket has boarded for the return trip.

Herrington Park will also host the rock and alternative version of the Kubix Festival on Saturday 22 July.

Listen to ITV News' arts and entertainment podcast, Unscripted...