Two boys and a third man have been arrested following a high-speed chase in the early hours of the morning.

Cleveland Police said it made the arrest after a vehicle failed to stop for officers in Middlesbrough.

A suspected stolen Toyota Prius failed to stop on the A689 at around 5am on Friday 14 July, making off at high speeds into the town, a spokesperson for the force said.

Three males then made off on foot and a police drone was used to search for the suspects.

A 15-year-old boy and 20-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of burglary and driving offences. A 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft.

All three remain in police custody at this time.

