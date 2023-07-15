Jason Donovan gig in South Tyneside cancelled over safety concerns

A Jason Donovan gig in South Tyneside has been called off over concerns the weather could impact on safety.

The Australian actor, singer and former Neighbours star was due to perform at Bents Park in South Shields as part of the This Is South Tyneside Festival.

However, organisers say they have taken the 'difficult decision' to cancel the show due to forecasted high winds.

In a statement on social media, they said: "It is with great regret that we have had to take a difficult decision to cancel tomorrow’s Sunday Concert in Bents Park for safety reasons.

"This is due to the forecasted wind gusts having implications on being able to deliver the event in a safe manner.

"We know how popular our Sunday Concerts are to residents and visitors and it will be a huge disappointment to all those involved. We also know that people will understand that the safety of visitors, staff and the artists, is of paramount importance to us."

Organisers say discussions are taking place to see if the performance can be rescheduled or if ticket holders will be refunded instead, and that updates will be provided in due course.

Other performers set to take to the stage for the festival over the coming weeks include Boyzlife and ABBA tribute act Bjorn Again.

