Police in Newcastle have made an appeal for the safe return of a man who went missing from hospital.

John Mclaughlin, aged 49, was last seen at around 15:54pm on Friday 14 July at the city's Royal Victoria Infirmary.

He has not been seen since, and his family, and officers are growing concerned for his welfare.

Police say searches have been ongoing since he was first reported missing but officers have now appealed to the public to help.

John is described as being white, of large build and 5'9 in height. He has dark hair and was wearing a grey Under Armour tracksuit top and bottoms with black trainers when he was last seen.

Officers say John or anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact them directly by calling 101 or using the ‘Tell us Something’ page on their website.

