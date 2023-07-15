Play Brightcove video

Shaun the Sheep will soon take centre stage in Newcastle with sculptures lining a fundraising trail for charity.

45 large and 70 small sculptures of the legendary sheep will be placed around the city in aid of St Oswald Hospice.

Full designs are still under wraps but some small sneak peeks have been released ahead of the full reveal on Wednesday.

Shaun will be given a range of new looks, picking up a range of patterns which have been designed by national artists as well as North East schools and community groups.

Libby Fryer of the Shaun The Sheep on the Tyne Art Trail said: "Very soon we are going to unleash 45 big Shaun the Sheep sculptures and seventy little Shaun's all around Newcastle, the surrounding areas and the city centre.

"All the big sheep have been designed by artists both local and national while our little sheep have been designed and painted by schools and community groups in the North East."

Shaun the Sheep made his TV debut in the Wallace and Gromit episode A Close Shave. He proved to be popular and was given his own TV show that has run for six series as well as being made into two movies.

