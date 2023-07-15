Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a two vehicle crash in Billingham.

Officers were called to the Bentley Avenue and Cowpen Lane junction just after 1.10pm on Friday 14 July, following a collision between a grey Audi and a white Transit van.

The two passengers in the van, both in their 20s, sustained very serious injuries and are were taken to James Cook University Hospital for treatment.

Two other men - one in his 20s and another in his 30s - sustained what are believed to be more minor injuries in the crash. They received treatment at the scene and were also taken across to James Cook University Hospital to be checked over.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the collision and he is being questioned by police.

Anyone who might have witnessed the collision or who may have dash cam footage of the incident is asked to contact Cleveland Police directly by calling 101.

