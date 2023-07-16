Fire crews tackle blaze at disused hotel in Scarborough

Fire crews have been tackling a fire in a disused hotel in Scarborough.

Emergency services were called to the former Marine Residence hotel on Belmont Road in the town shortly after 1am on Sunday 16 July.

The road was closed while emergency services were on the scene and locals were asked to avoid the area while they dealt with the incident.

Buildings either side of the affected property were evacuated as a safety precaution.

No reports of casualties have been made, but emergency services say this cannot be confirmed until the building has been fully searched.

Fire crews reported that the incident was being scaled down at around 6am.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know