Man seriously assaulted at bus stop by young men 'asking for slice of pizza'

A man has been hospitalised in Darlington after he was seriously assaulted by a group of young men who asked him for a slice of pizza, police say.

The man was waiting with his wife at a bus stop near the entrance to the Cornmill Centre, close to the entrance to Waterstones, at around 8.10pm when the incident happened.

The man was left with serious injuries and had to be taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have described the attack as 'unprovoked' and have asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Liam Robertson from Darlington CID said: “This was an appalling attack which has left a man in hospital with serious injuries.

“We believe several people will have witnessed the incident as it was early evening and the town centre was busy.

“We are also keen to speak to the owner of a small dark blue or purple car that was at the scene, possibly a Hyundai i10 or similar, as they may have information that could help our investigation.

“If you saw what happened or saw the suspects either before or after the incident, then please get in touch.”

