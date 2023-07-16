Sunderland boxer Josh Kelly has called out some of British boxing's 'big names' after a victory in his native north east.

The 29-year-old defended his WBO International super welterweight title by overcoming previously undefeated Argentinian fighter Gabriel Corzo at Newcastle's Vertu Arena, winning unanimously on points after 12 rounds.

Kelly, who was rated No2 in the world heading before the fight says he either wants to challenge for the WBO world title or face the likes of Conor Benn or Chris Eubank Junior.

He said: "I want big fights. I want those big names, the Eubanks and the Benns."I would welcome any of those names to the north east. Any of those names, they have my number. I will take those dangerous fights."

Kelly's coach Adam Booth said: "I would let him off the leash tomorrow."It is time for Josh to show the level he is at and put him in with someone who is a name and who wants to throw their hands. Everyone loves big domestic showdowns, so let's make the fights because they are the fights the British people want to see."

Kelly (left) said he wants to take on a 'big name' after defeating Gabriel Corzo (right). Credit: Wasserman Boxing

After Kelly and Corzo clashed at the weigh-in, Saturday night's title fight in Newcastle was always likely to be a feisty affair.

Kelly suffered a cut to his left eyebrow in the first round after a clash of heads and in round seven, the pair had to be separated by the referee.

There was also a confrontation following the final bell before Kelly was confirmed as the victor.

Elsewhere on the card, Troy 'Trojan' Williamson from Darlington won on points against Ramiro Blanco.

Ben Marksby, also from Darlington, maintained his undefeated record with a points decision win over Ricardo Fernandez.

However, Blaydon's Steven Robinson lost on points after going 8 full rounds against heavyweight Franklin Ignatius.

