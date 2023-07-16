The family of a man who has died after a collision in Guisborough have paid tribute to him.

Police have confirmed that 35-year-old Jayme McCluskey, who was involved in a crash on Middlesbrough Road on 30 June, died in hospital on Friday.

He had been taken to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough in a critical condition but died more than two weeks later.

Another man, 37-year-old Kellam Hodgson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jayme's family have paid tribute to him and have asked for privacy so that they can grieve.

They said: “Jayme was a much-loved son, father, brother and friend to many and will be greatly missed.”

The family have also expressed their gratitude to the staff at James Cook University Hospital who cared for Jayme.

