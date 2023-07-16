A woman has been left with life-changing injuries after the car she was travelling in come off the road in Houghton-le-Spring.

The woman, who is in her 50s, was a passenger in the vehicle when, for reasons which are not yet clear, it left the roundabout on the A183 between Washington Highway and Shiney Row.

She was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle, a 56-year-old man, remained on-scene to help officers with their investigation.

It happened at around 1.55am on Sunday 15 July.

An investigation is ongoing and police are now calling for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward - particularly if they have dash-cam footage.

Sergeant Steve Armstrong from Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department said: “A woman has sustained life-changing injuries and it is incredibly important we establish exactly what has happened in those moments leading up to the car leaving the road.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we would appreciate any one who has dash cam footage, or was driving the area and thinks they might have seen what happened to come forward.

“Any information, no matter how small it may seem could really assist us so please get in touch.”

