A second teenager has been arrested after a three-year-old boy was injured on a school crossing.

The boy was crossing the road with his mother when he was hit by an e-scooter and suffered a broken arm on Teesside. Emergency services, including police, ambulance and the air ambulance were called shortly after 3:20pm on Monday 10 July.

The youngster was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident on Tedder Avenue, Thornaby.

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and bailed whilst enquiries continue.

A 19-year-old man was previously arrested and has been bailed whilst enquiries continue.​

