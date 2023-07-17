North of Tyne mayor Jamie Driscoll has resigned from the Labour Party after being blocked from running for another role in the North East.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Mr Driscoll said: "Millions of people feel the parties in Westminster don't speak for them. They want decisions made closer to home - and not by people who are controlled by party HQs in London."

The left-leaning mayor will seek to stand as an independent in the mayoralty contest for the expanded North East authority.

Mr Driscoll has accused Sir Keir Starmer of breaking his promise to bring people together.

In his resignation letter to the Labour leader, the North of Tyne mayor wrote: "Given you have barred me from running as North East mayor, despite being incumbent mayor, I have no other choice.

"In 2020 you told me to my face that you would 'inspire people to come together ... disciplining people to be united is going nowhere.' You've broken that promise.

"You've U-turned on so many promises: £28 billion to tackle the climate emergency, free school meals, ending university tuition fees, reversing NHS privatisation; in fact, a list of broken promises too long to repeat in this letter.

"Please stop saying 'I make no apologies for...' before you find yourself saying 'I make no apologies for making no apologies'.

"It is not grown-up politics to say Britain is broken, and then claim things are now so difficult we will abandon any plan to fix it. That is mental gymnastics worthy of Olympic gold."

Jamie Driscoll has held the North of Tyne Mayor title since 2019. Credit: PA

Why was Jamie Driscoll 'barred' from standing for Mayor?

Jamie Driscoll was elected as North of Tyne Mayor in 2019.

In June, Labour said "some applicants did not meet the threshold required" but did not explain why one of the favourites for the job had been omitted. Mr Driscoll called the decision "arbitrary and capricious".

The announcement came in the wake of Sir Keir Starmer blocking Jeremy Corbyn from standing for the party in Islington North at the next general election.

Labour said the party holds "candidates to a very high standard".

"During this process, some applicants did not meet the threshold required to proceed to the longlist stage. We do not comment on individual applications," a statement said.

"Local members now have a fantastic longlist of candidates from which they will choose the Labour Party's candidate to be the very first North East mayor."

Former shadow chancellor John McDonnell said omitting Mr Driscoll from the list despite him being "widely credited with doing a great job" was "staggering news".

"To refuse to allow a serving mayor onto even a selection long list demonstrates that factionalism in the party is completely out of control," he said.

"There can be no other motive for excluding him."

The selected candidate has been named as Northumbria PCC Kim McGuinness. Credit: PA

Labour has selected Kim McGuinness as their candidate for next year’s first North East mayoral election.

The 38-year-old from Newcastle has served as Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner since 2019 but will now aim to be selected for the mayor's office.

Ms McGuinness was selected over Ex-MEP Paul Brannen in a vote of local Lambour members.

In a statement released after McGuinness' selection Labour said: " The Labour Party is delighted that local party members have selected Kim McGuinness as our candidate for the North East Mayoral election next year.

"With Keir Starmer as leader, the Labour Party is a changed party, relentlessly focussed on delivering for working people, and we make no apologies that Labour candidates are held to the highest standard.

"The Tories have let our region down, and as Labour mayor, Kim will be the strong voice the North East deserves."

The election for the North East Mayor will take place in May 2024 with other party candidates still to be announced.

