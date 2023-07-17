Labour has selected Kim McGuinness as their candidate for next year’s first North East mayoral election.

The 38-year-old from Newcastle has served as Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner since 2019 but will now aim to be selected for the mayor's office.

Ms McGuinness was selected over Ex-MEP Paul Brannen in a vote of local Lambour members.

She will be bidding to lead the new combined authority covering Northumberland, Tyne and Wear and County Durham. The mayor will have significant powers over housing, transport, regeneration and skills.

However, the selection process has not been without controversy after current North Tyne Mayor Jamie Driscoll was prevented from running for the North East office. He resigned from the Labour Party after Ms McGuinness' candidacy was announced.

Speaking after her selection, she said: “First of all I just want to say a tremendous thank you to Labour members here in the North East for selecting me as your Mayoral candidate. The election might be next year, but the campaign starts now!

“I’m standing to be North East Mayor, because I have a vision for our region. Together we can reclaim our ambition and make the North East the real home of opportunity.

“As your Labour Mayor. My number one priority will be ending child poverty.

Kim McGuinness will represent Labour in the North East mayoral election. Credit: PA

“It’s an absolute tragedy that the North East has the highest rate of child poverty in the country and I’ll do everything in my power to change that. For starters, every request for Mayoral funding will have to outline exactly what that money will do to help end child poverty in the region.

“For too long the North East has been ignored by the Tories. After the 2019 General Election, they promised to level us up, but in reality, they have let us down. Prices are up, wages are stagnating and the NHS is at breaking point, and it’s the people of the North East that are paying the price.

“In me, our region will have a Labour Mayor that will fight for them every step of the way”

The election for the North East Mayor will take place in May 2024 with other party candidates still to be announced.

