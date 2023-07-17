A man who fatally stabbed his sister’s boyfriend following a Christmas Day row has been sentenced to eight years in prison for manslaughter.

Adam Jenkins was found guilty of killing 39-year-old Simon Birch after an argument late at night in December 2021.

CCTV footage showed the moment Birch sustained the single but fatal wound outside Jenkins’ Newbottle home as family members watched in horror.

Paramedics tried to performing life-saving care but Simon Birch died at the scene after sustaining a fatal wound to his neck.

Jenkins, 36, of Sunderland Road, Newbottle, was arrested at the scene.

Simon Birch died at the scene. Credit: Handout

Following a four week trial at Newcastle Crown Court, Jenkins, 36, of Sunderland Road, in Newbottle was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Jenkins had been standing trial for murder, but jurors cleared him of that charge and found him guilty of manslaughter.

The court had heard there had been a history of domestic violence incidents between Mr Birch and Jenkins' sister.

Jenkins was aware of trouble between his sister and Birch and had acted as an intermediary or peacemaker between them in the past, jurors were told.

Jenkins has been sentenced to eight years in prison. Credit: Northumbria Police

On Christmas Day, Francis Fitzgibbon, prosecuting said “everyone had mostly been happy and relaxed until later in the evening when things began to get out of hand”.

An argument developed between Mr Birch and another man, with Mr Birch “acting the big man” and the other man responding in kind.

Mr Fitzgibbon said here then came a point when Mr Birch slapped his partner to the head and she ran downstairs, followed by Mr Birch, followed by Jenkins, who had been asleep but was woken by the disturbance.

Play Brightcove video

CCTV showing the moments before Simon Birch was fatally stabbed

Following an altercation - accounts of which differ - the prosecutor said CCTV shows Mr Birch being ushered out of the house.

Jenkins was then put in the kitchen by his partner while Mr Birch was being escorted from the house.

Jenkins then spotted Mr Birch outside, armed himself with three knives and used one of them to slash his throat.

The incident was captured on CCTV and an edited clip was shown to the jury. The footage cut off before the moment which shows Mr Birch having his throat cut but showed Mr Birch walking outside before Jenkins was seen jumping over a wall and approaching Mr Birch, who had his arms outstretched.

Jenkins' Newbottle home, where the stabbing took place. Credit: NCJ Media

Giving evidence, Jenkins admitted holding a knife in his hand and that he caused the fatal injury but denied deliberately slashing him and said he could not recall doing so.

Jenkins said he was friends with Mr Birch as he was going out with his sister and they were both builders and would help each other out.

The court heard Jenkins had worked hard as a bricklayer before setting up his own agency providing bricklayers to others in the construction business, allowing him to buy a large house called Willowbrae, where the Christmas gathering took place.

Play Brightcove video

Police body cam footage showing the moment Jenkins was told he had called Mr Birch

In a statement, Northumbria Police said "This is another tragic case that highlights the real and irreversible consequences of carrying a knife. There are never any winners when it comes to knife crime and I sincerely hope this sends a strong and sobering message across the North East."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...