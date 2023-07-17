A basketball player from Newcastle has taken a major step towards becoming the eighth player ever to play in the NBA after coming through the British basketball system by making his debut in the summer league.

Tosan Evbuomwan was picked up by the Detroit Pistons as a free agent in June after coming through the Newcastle Eagles' academy.

The 22-year-old forward, who was born in Newcastle and studied at the Royal Grammar School, featured in three matches in Las Vegas. He helped the Pistons to wins over Indiana Pacers, San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Rapids, netting 21 points in the process.

Although he is not fully in the NBA yet - it is hoped he will have made a big enough impression in the summer league to earn a contract for the regular season which starts in October.

Evbuomwan originally hoped to be a footballer, being selected for Newcastle United's youth academy but excelled at basketball after picking it up competitively when he was 14, going on to play for the Newcastle Eagles U18 team.

He was later recruited by Princeton basketball team after Eagles head coach Ian MacLeod sent his showreel to American Universities.

He accumulated an impressive list of accolades for the Tigers including matching the team's record for the most assists in a single season and winning Ivy League Player of the Year award.

Evbuomwan has also represented Great Britain in several international competitions.

