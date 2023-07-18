Amazon has said it will create 2,000 jobs when it opens a new base on Teesside.

The online retail giant is building a £450 million fulfilment centre at Wynyard Park, in Stockton-on-Tees.

The 464,000 sq ft site, which is located off the A19, is due to open in October.

Recruitment has started for a range of roles, including engineers, HR and IT professionals, health and safety managers, finance specialists and teams who will pick, pack and ship orders.

The building covers three floors and features the company’s specialised robot technology.

Alex Cunningham, Labour MP for Stockton North, welcomed the investment and said: “I was impressed by the modern state-of-the-art robotics building which I visited earlier this year, and I’m looking forward to seeing the site fully open and operational this autumn, creating 2,000 new permanent local jobs and adding to Amazon’s already significant investment in the North East.”

Marianna Desai, Amazon’s regional director, said: “I look forward to recruiting talented individuals in a diverse range of roles, from engineers and IT professionals through to the teams who will handle customer orders.”

Earlier this year, Amazon revealed plans to shut three UK warehouses and seven delivery stations across the country, affecting 1,200 jobs.

