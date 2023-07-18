Play Brightcove video

A team of 15 girls from the North East have travelled to Sweden to take part in the Youth World Cup of football.

The girls will represent the Northumberland Schools team in the U15 category as they go for glory on the world stage.

They come from 12 schools across the region, from Alnwick to Newcastle.

Many have been inspired by the success of the Lionesses and will be competing in the tournament as the World Cup gets underway in Australia and New Zealand.

The girl's coach, Keith Watson, fancies their chances in Gothenburg. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

"The excitement is starting to build now," coach Keith Watson told ITV Tyne Tees. "They were pretty laid back but now it is getting closer there is a real buzz in the camp. They are really excited and they are ready.

"The World Cup is a massive incentive for these girls. They are their role models and that's what they are aiming to achieve ultimately, is to play for England. It is an amazing time for girls' football."

The Youth World Cup, also known as the Gothia Cup, is the biggest tournament of its kind.

It is organised by Swedish club BK Hacken with around 1,700 teams from 80 nations converging on Gothenburg for the event.

The Northumberland girls will compete against 112 other teams in their age group and they fancy their chances.

"They can go all the way," fellow coach Clive Robertson said. "I've got confidence in these girls. the level of football they are playing at the moment. The bonding that they are consistently having as we go along makes me think they can go all the way."

The girls will be looking to replicate the success of the Lionesses with many of Sarina Wiegman's squad, including Lucy Bronze, Rachel Daly and Jordan Nobbs, hailing from the North East.

