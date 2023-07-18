Police are searching for a missing man who disappeared in the early hours of Saturday.

Simon Faldon, from Gateshead, has not been heard from since leaving an address in Monksfeld, Felling, between 11pm on Friday 14 July and 2am on Saturday 15 July.

The 29-year-old was reported as missing in the early hours of Saturday.

Officers involved in the investigation are appealing to the public for any information which may help to locate Mr Faldon.

He is described as a white male, around 5 foot 4 inches tall, with a stocky build, short black hair and a goatee beard.

He was not wearing his glasses and walks with a limp to the left side.

Police released this CCTV image as part of their efforts to find Simon Faldon. Credit: Northumbria Police

He was last seen wearing a long sleeved washed-denim coloured cotton polo shirt with a white collar and three blue buttons.

The polo shirt had "1994" or "1972" written below the chest in red. He was also wearing dark coloured cotton tracksuit bottoms and dark blue trainers with matching laces and black edging to the soles.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Pescod, of Northumbria Police, said: “Extensive enquiries have been ongoing in a bid to find Simon since he was reported missing.

“Unfortunately, those enquiries have not yet led us to find Simon, so I am continuing to appeal to members of the community, particularly in Gateshead, for their help.

“We recently released new CCTV images of Simon and we hope this helps people build a clearer picture of what Simon looks like.

“We’re asking residents to check any CCTV or dashcam footage and let us know if you see anything of interest. Any information, no matter how insignificant you feel it may be, could prove to be key in our search.”

Anyone who believes they have seen him is asked to contact police immediately by calling 999 or 101 quoting M008151/23.

