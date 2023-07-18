More than 50 people were arrested and £100,000 worth of drugs were seized by police officers last week.

Northumbria Police said it visited more than 3,500 addresses last week as part of its Operation Impact.

Illicit goods were seized across Sunderland, South Tyneside, Gateshead, Newcastle, North Tyneside and Northumberland.

Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine said: “This operation is all about listening to our communities, understanding what concerns them and then taking action to make a tangible, positive difference.

“It was lovely to meet so many people across the Northumbria Police area last week as part of this new operation – and this is just the start. We hope the messages of Operation Impact continue to reverberate across our region for many months to come.

“You will continue to see highly-visible, coordinated action tackling the issues most important to you, whether it’s anti-social behaviour, motorcycle disorder or drug supply.

“I’d like to thank everyone who was involved in Operation Impact last week, including our officers, staff and partners who showed such passion and dedication throughout the course of the week.

“We were thrilled by the positive reception received from our communities, without whom none of this is possible. I’d like to thank every single person who spoke to our officers and engaged with us – it’s hugely appreciated.”

More than £100,000 worth of drugs were seized from addresses in towns including South Shields, Ashington and Elswick.

More than 50 people were arrested for a range of offences including drug supply, assault and burglary.

Officers entering a property as part of its Operation Impact. Credit: Northumbria Police

