Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has confirmed winger Allan Saint-Maximin could be leaving the Magpies due to financial fair play rules.

The French forward has become a fan favourite on Tyneside, but Howe says the financial restrictions mean the club will have to sell players if they want to do further business in the transfer market.

Saint-Maximin did not feature in the squad for their pre-season friendly against Rangers in Glasgow.

Howe said: "Allan is in discussions regarding a move to another club. Nothing is confirmed, nothing is done at these stages but that's why he wasn't here today.

"With financial fair play, you sort of have to trade otherwise, for us this summer we would be stuck in a position where we couldn't recruit players the other way. That's how financial fair play works.

"Maxi is a top player. We definitely don't want to lose him, we want to strengthen the group but sometimes these things happen and we have to accept that."

Howe and his backroom team have been all too aware of the constraints that the regulations would place on their summer business.

With the arrival of Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali for a rumoured £55 million, Howe said the club’s hand has been effectively forced if they are to have any room to manoeuvre in the market.

He went on to say it was early to speak of Maximin "in the past tense at Newcastle" and that it would be "a difficult moment for all of us" if he was to leave.

The NUFC manager said trading players sometimes has to happen under fair play restrictions. Credit: PA

Howe spoke to the media following Newcastle’s 2-1 win at Ibrox, staged as a testimonial to Rangers’ veteran goalkeeper Alan McGregor.

It was a first opportunity for the Toon Army to catch a glimpse of new man Sandro Tonali who proved instrumental to the first goal, unlocking the Rangers defence with a first time ball for Elliot Anderson, who teed up Miguel Almiron to open the scoring.

Almost 20 minutes into the second half, the home side drew level as Sam Lammers capitalised on a moment of uncertainty in the Newcastle defence to put Rangers back into contention.

However, a few minutes from time, two of the Magpies’ substitutes combined as Harrison Ashby nodded home a cross from Alexander Isak to secure the win.

Newcastle will host the inaugural Sela Cup at St James’ Park, welcoming Fiorentina, Nice and Villarreal to St James’ Park.

They will then travel stateside to compete in the Premier League’s US Summer Series, with games against Aston Villa, Chelsea and Brighton ahead of kicking off the new season at home to Villa on the opening day.

