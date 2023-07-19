Newcastle's central motorway will be closed northbound over the weekend for the demolition of a building which was severely damaged by a fire last month.

The fire, which broke out in a disused building in Carliol Square on Wednesday 28 June, causing severe disruption due to its location next to central motorway.

One lane of the northbound carriageway was able to reopen on 7 July, with a 30mph speed restriction in place.

In an update on Wednesday 19 July, a spokesperson for Newcastle City Council confirmed Northumbria Police had passed the site to the authority, which will begin the process of demolishing it.

The council hopes the motorway will be fully re-opened next week - but the work means the northbound carriageway will be closed over the weekend.

The disused building is unstable following a fire on 28 June. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

It will close at 5am on Friday 21 July and both lanes are expected to reopen on Monday morning.

Pamela Holmes, interim assistant director of transport, said: “Northumbria Police have today concluded their investigations on site and have formally handed it over to the city council.

“In liaison with the owners of the building, we will now begin the process of removing the scaffolding from around the building in preparation for the start of demolition.

“As safety of the public is our highest priority this will require the closure of the single carriageway northbound of the central motorway for a limited period from 5am on Friday.

Smoke from the fire could be seen across Newcastle and Gateshead. Credit: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

“We hope that demolition will be sufficiently progressed by Sunday evening enabling the full reopening of the central motorway on Monday morning.

“We are now in the final stages of what has been a very challenging situation and once again I would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation over the last three weeks.”

Eight people have been arrested on suspicion of arson and remain on police bail while investigations continue.

